EXEL Industries: Guillaume Jacq Appointed Chief Financial Officer Of The EXEL Industries Group

Guillaume Jacq appointed Chief Officer of the EXEL Industries Group

EXEL Industries announces the appointment of Guillaume Jacq as Group Chief Financial Officer. He will succeed Thomas Germain as from December 4, 2024.

Having graduated from Grenoble École de Management and an MBA from the University of Kentucky (USA), Guillaume Jacq began his career in 2004 in the agrifood as Financial Controller. In 2008, he joined the Imerys group, a world leader in the extraction and processing of industrial minerals, where he successively held the positions of internal auditor, financial controller, Division Chief Financial Officer, both in France and abroad, and Group Controlling Director. In 2020, Guillaume joined Bostik, a division of the Arkema chemicals group, as Finance Director. Then in 2022, he joined and took part in the development of Northern Graphite, a Canadian mining company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and specializing in the extraction and processing of natural graphite.

Having served as Chief Financial Officer of the EXEL Industries Group since 2020, Thomas Germain has now decided to move on to a new stage in his career, taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer once again at a non-listed industrial company. We wish him every success in his new position.

