Kuwait Bourse Closes Lower

Kuwait: Kuwait closed trading on Monday as the All Share lost 44.57 points to reach 7,259.12 points, a decrease of 0.61 percent.

As many as 437.5 million shares valued at KWD 107 million (roughly USD 326.3 million) were traded via 22,636 transactions.

The Main Index went down by 37.61 points to reach 6,651.07 points, a decrease of 0.56 percent, through 253.9 million shares done via 12,013 transactions valued at KWD 33 million (roughly USD 100.6 million).

The Premier went down by 48.58 points to reach 7,770.77, through 183.5 million shares done via 10,623 transactions valued at KWD 74 million (roughly USD 225.7 million).

Meanwhile, the bourse Main 50 Index lost 40.78 points to reach 6,532.38 points, a decrease of 0.62 percent, through stock volume of 151.3 million shares done in 7,000 deals at a value of KWD 22.8 million (roughly USD 69.5 million).