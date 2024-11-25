Unlock The Power Of Connection And Storytelling With EO Baltimore

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BALTIMORE, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneurs across Maryland are invited to an inspiring day of learning, connection, and innovation at EO Baltimore's Explore EO Session and Podcast on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 , at Hayfields Country Club .

This exclusive event is your opportunity to learn what EO (Entrepreneurs' Organization) is all about, connect with like-minded leaders, and dive into the art and business of podcasting with expert Tom Schwab , founder of Interview Valet and a trailblazer in leveraging podcasts to grow businesses.

Event Details:



Explore EO Session (12:00–1:00 PM): Discover how EO Baltimore can transform your entrepreneurial journey. From peer-to-peer learning to unparalleled growth opportunities, find out why so many business leaders call EO their "secret weapon." Podcast Workshop (1:00–5:00 PM): Join Tom Schwab for an interactive workshop, "The Entrepreneur's Guide to Podcasting." Learn how to share your story, expand your brand, and connect with your ideal audience through the power of podcasting. Whether you're just starting or looking to refine your podcast strategy, this session will provide actionable insights to elevate your game.

Why Attend?



Explore Membership: EO is a global network of entrepreneurs focused on learning, growth, and connection. If you're ready to grow personally and professionally as a leader and take your business to the next level, this is your chance to learn more. Gain Podcasting Expertise: With podcasting becoming a cornerstone of modern marketing, this workshop will equip you with the tools and strategies to stand out in the crowded digital space.

Location:

Hayfields Country Club

700 Hayfields Road, Cockeysville MD 21030

This event is complimentary for qualified entrepreneurs, but space is limited, and RSVP is required .

About EO Baltimore:

EO Baltimore is the local chapter of the global Entrepreneurs' Organization, a peer-to-peer network that empowers entrepreneurs to achieve their full potential through dynamic learning experiences, valuable connections, and the support of an engaged, like-minded community.

Don't miss this chance to learn, grow, and connect!

RSVP now

to secure your spot and start your next chapter of entrepreneurial growth.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Donna Weitz at 410-804-0855 or [email protected] .

SOURCE Entrepreneurs' Organization Baltimore

