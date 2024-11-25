Hexagon Purus ASA: Approval And Publication Of Listing Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement made by Hexagon Purus ASA (the " Company ") on 30 October 2024 regarding the successful private placement of 145,000,000 new shares in the Company (the“ Private Placement ").

A prospectus for the listing of the 89,458,600 new shares allocated in the second tranche of the Private Placement (the "Tranche 2 Shares ") was approved by the Norwegian Supervisory Authority today, 25 November 2024. The prospectus will be available on the Company's website:

The share capital increase pertaining to the issuance of Tranche 2 Shares is expected to be registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises on or about 27 November 2024, and the Tranche 2 Shares are expected to be issued in the VPS and tradeable on Oslo Børs on the same date.

For further information:

Salman Alam, CFO, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 70 30 44 50 | ...

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 90 98 22 42 | ...

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refuelling, maritime, rail and aerospace.