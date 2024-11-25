Looking For Gifts? Christmas Festival Will Bring Together A Proposal From 200 Costa Rican Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Around 200 entrepreneurs will gather to present their proposals at the Christmas Festival, an event that aims to promote that year-end gifts have a sense of local support and sustainable options. The festival will take place from December 20 to 22, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Plaza Roosevelt, San Pedro.

“It will be a space full of Christmas magic and support for national enterprise , where everyone is welcome to enjoy,” expressed Alejandro Ávila, director and producer of the event.

The initiative arises in response to the need to offer a space to as many Costa Rican businesses as possible, so they can showcase their products and services to both the public and potential business partners.“The event will feature exhibitions of products and services, concerts, workshops, among other activities,” Ávila added.

Admission is free, and entrepreneur interested in participating can still apply their brand here. The participants were selected through a curation process that ensures each brand meets high standards of quality and creativity.“As a company, we have always been known for organizing top-level fairs and festivals, providing all the comforts for both the businesses and the visitors, thus creating a unique experience for everyone,” concluded Ávila, manager of Mercado 83.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR