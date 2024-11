VINCI COMPASS TO HOST VIRTUAL WEBCAST TO DISCUSS COMBINATION TODAY AT 8:00AM ET

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP ) ("Vinci Compass," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investments and global solutions provider in Latin America, will host a virtual webcast today at 8:00 AM ET.

Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Today our officially becomes Vinci Compass. This marks a transformative moment for our organization – a culmination of years of strategic planning and growth, and the beginning of an exciting new chapter."

Vinci Compass has issued a detailed presentation of its Webcast, accessible by clicking here .

Webcast and Conference Call

To access the webcast please visit the Events section of the Company's website at: . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.

To access the conference call through dial in, please register at Vinci's Combination with Compass: Virtual Webcast Dial In to obtain the conference number and access code.

About Vinci Compass

Vinci Compass stands as the premier partner for alternative investments and global solutions in Latin America. With nearly three decades of experience and local operations from eleven offices in Latin America and the US, our expertise spans: Private Equity, Credit, Real Estate, Infrastructure, Forestry, Equities, Global Investment Products & Solutions, and Corporate Advisory. Each segment is managed by specialized teams dedicated to investment and advisory excellence. As of September 2024, Vinci Compass had over US$54 billion in assets under management and advisory on a Proforma basis.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact

Kate Thompson / Tim Ragones

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 (212) 355-4449

Latin America Media Contact

Danthi Comunicações

Carla Azevedo ([email protected] )

+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact

[email protected]

NY: +1 (646) 559-8040

RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240

