Scott Bennett, an American political commentator and former US Army psychological warfare officer, has passed away at the age of 53 from pancreatic cancer, his family and friends confirmed on Friday. Known for his contributions to RT and other outlets, Bennett gained attention for his 2023 visit to Donbass, where he documented his observations in the documentary Frontline Diary of an American Officer, aired by RTD.



In 2014, Bennett authored Shell Game: a Military Whistleblowing Report to Congress, in which he alleged that arms sold by the US to Qatar ended up in the hands of ISIS. During his later visits to regions affected by the Ukraine conflict, Bennett criticized civilian casualties, particularly in the Russian Belgorod region, and accused the Ukrainian forces and foreign fighters of intentionally targeting civilians.



He published a report to Congress in July 2024, claiming that US support for Kiev made the country complicit in war crimes. Bennett also faced threats from Ukrainian officials and NATO supporters over his findings. Before his death, Bennett took to Telegram to assert that he was not suicidal, warning that any harm to him would be aimed at suppressing his reports.

