U.S. Military Support Strengthens Ecuador’S Fight Against Crime

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ecuador recently received crucial military support from the United States to enhance its fight against illicit activities. This assistance arrived at a time when Ecuador faces growing challenges from drug trafficking and organized crime, particularly along its northern border.



During a formal ceremony, the Ecuadorian Navy accepted equipment and materials from the U.S. through the Southern Command (SOUTHCOM ).



The delivery included a boat, two trucks, and various accessories for the 11th Marine Infantry Battalion, known as "San Lorenzo." Admiral Miguel Córdova Chehab, Commander General of the Ecuadorian Navy, and Erik Martini, U.S. Consul in Ecuador, led the event.



This aid is part of a broader U.S. initiative to support Ecuador's military as they confront transnational criminal organizations. In recent months, violence linked to drug trafficking has surged in Ecuador.



As a result, President Daniel Noboa has declared a state of "internal armed conflict" and is seeking international help. Ecuador's security crisis has worsened due to its location between major drug-producing countries like Colombia and Peru.







The nation has become a key transit point for cocaine trafficking, leading to increased violence as gangs compete for control over drug routes.

A Strategic Partnership with the U.S.

In response, President Noboa launched "Operation Phoenix," involving extensive military operations against criminal organizations. Beyond material support, the U.S. has committed to providing training and operational assistance for Ecuador's forces.



This reflects a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Ecuador's capabilities to combat organized crime effectively. The recent agreements between Ecuador and the United States signify a pivotal shift in military cooperation.



These agreements allow joint operations targeting illegal maritime activities and grant U.S. troops certain privileges while stationed in Ecuador-raising concerns about sovereignty and accountability.



Despite these concerns, experts argue that without a coherent security strategy addressing corruption and institutional weaknesses, military assistance may yield limited results.



Observers emphasize the need for sustainable reforms within Ecuador's judicial system and governance structures to ensure long-term success against organized crime.

