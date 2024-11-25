Makemytrip Introduces Multi-Currency Payment Options In An Endeavour To Boost Inbound Tourism

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, November 25, 2024 – MakeMyTrip, India's leading company, recently announced its compliance with GDPR, enabling accessibility to the MMT from more than 150 countries. Building on this progress, the company now offers multi-currency payment options, making it easier for users to flights and hotels in the currency of their choice. The launch of the multi-currency feature will help connect international travelers directly with the company's extensive network, offering accommodation in over 2,100 cities across India.



Speaking about the development, Rajesh Magow, Co-founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, said, "Travel is becoming increasingly borderless, and this step makes it easier for global travelers to engage with us seamlessly. This feature simplifies payments in the currency of their choice for the Indian Diaspora spread across the globe, as well as our international customers, while also laying the foundation for greater adoption of the MakeMyTrip platform among inbound international travelers."



The new multi-currency feature allows payments in major global currencies, including the Bahraini Dinar, British Pound Sterling, Canadian Dollar, Danish Krone, EU Euro, Hong Kong Dollar, Indian Rupee, Japanese Yen, Kuwaiti Dinar, New Zealand Dollar, Qatari Riyal, Russian Ruble, Saudi Riyal, Singapore Dollar, South African Rand, South Korean Won, Thai Baht, UAE Dirham, and US Dollar.



MakeMyTrip's launch of multi-currency feature allows travelers to receive travel vouchers and refunds in the currency used during payment, ensuring a seamless experience.

