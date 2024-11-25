Humans Of Doha: Ahmed Yaagoub, 'Name Writer' Who Makes Souvenirs Uniquely Yours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Oussama Abbassi | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: From the crowded alleys of Doha's Souq Waqif, where merchants and tourists alike weave through the historic marketplace, stands out Ahmed Yaagoub, not for his appearance, but for his unique artistic skill.

The Algerian artist doesn't catch your eye at first – but it's his hands that tell his story, transforming ordinary gifts into personal treasures with careful strokes of his engraving tools.

"Everyone sells generic gifts," Ahmed says, his hands steady as he carefully etches a name onto a bracelet. "But when you write someone's name on something, it becomes theirs forever. It can never belong to anyone else. That's what makes it special."

Ahmed Yaagoub etching a name onto a custom made bracelet in his workshop in Souq Waqif. Photo by Oussama Abbassi.

His journey into the art of personalization began 15 years ago in the vast deserts of Algeria, where he first discovered his calling by creating intricate sand art in bottles.

"You take a bottle, fill it with different types of sand, and create designs," he explains, his eyes lighting up at the memory. "It's the most challenging thing I've ever done. It requires complete dedication and a lot of time."

Ahmed Yaagoub crafting a sand bottle art. Photo by Oussama Abbassi.

This early experience shaped his artistic philosophy: "You cannot be both an artist and a merchant. If you want to create something meaningful, you must dedicate your whole soul to the craft, not to selling."

It's a stance that has both challenged and defined his career, forcing him to navigate the difficult balance between artistic ingenuity and financial survival.

When Ahmed first arrived in Qatar, his dedication to his craft was tested by humble beginnings. "I lived with twenty other artists in one big shared room. I had no privacy."

Despite these challenging conditions, his commitment never wavered. "I kept creating and I never stopped."

Today, his repertoire has expanded beyond sand art.

He engraves personalized messages on various materials - bracelets, wooden pieces, and virtually anything his clients bring to him.

Various items customized by Ahmed Yaagoub. Photo by Oussama Abbassi.

"Sometimes, people come to me to write personalized messages for their loved ones," he shares, "and they bring me all sorts of things! But most times, I manage to give them something from my own store. And they like it!"

Ahmed's journey in Doha isn't just about his artistic skills - it's also about his ability to connect with people.

His multilingual capabilities have become an unexpected asset.

"My friend first invited me here because I speak French - there are many French speakers in Qatar," he explains.

He's since added English to his linguistic baggage, and even uses some Spanish to communicate with Latin American visitors, making his art truly accessible to the international crowd that frequents Souq Waqif.

Overview of the workshop in the alleys of Souq Waqif. Photo by Oussama Abbassi.

As the afternoon sun casts long shadows through the souq's walkways, Ahmed continues his work, surrounded by the bustling energy of one of Doha's most vibrant locations.

His current situation is a far cry from those early days of struggle.

"Things are better now. I like living in Doha," he reflects, before concluding with a gentle smile, "But more importantly, I'm still creating. That's what matters to me. An artist must always create."

In a world of mass-produced souvenirs and generic gifts, Ahmed Yaagoub stands out as a reminder that true art lies not just in the creation itself, but in the meaning we imbue it with.

Through his personalized craft, he transforms ordinary objects into unique treasures, one name at a time.