Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Reinforces Sustainability Commitment With Formula Cans Recycling Program Media Outreach Newswire APAC

Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Reinforces Sustainability Commitment with Formula Cans Recycling Program

Chloe Ko, Marketing & Acquisition Director and Co-Head of Hong Kong and Taiwan, Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited, stated: "Mead Johnson has been supporting parents in Hong Kong for over half a century. In addition to offering high-quality infant nutrition products, we are committed to driving environmental sustainability to create a better future for our children. In 2021, we launched Hong Kong's first formula cans recycling program and we have collected around 10,000 cans. As we relaunch the recycling program today, we are also partnering with a local organic farm to donate expired milk powder for use as organic fertilizer in growing vegetables and fruits. This dual approach not only reduces waste at the source but also upcycled the materials, fostering a more sustainable future for Hong Kong."



We CAN Protect the Future



Once again, Mead Johnson is partnering with HKTVmall, Hong Kong's largest 24-hour online shopping mall, and the non-profit environmental group World Green Organisation to promote the "We CAN Protect the Future" formula cans recycling program. From now until February 25, 2025, parents and their children can join the program at 36 HKTVmall O2O collection stations across all 18 districts in the territory. This initiative encourages families to nurture environmentally friendly habits from a young age and practice sustainable living while receiving shopping discount codes from HKTVmall - making it a win-win for consumers and the environment.



During the campaign, public members can drop off any brand of cleaned formula cans at designated HKTVmall O2O collection stations from Monday to Sunday, between 12pm and 8pm. In return, they will receive an HKTVmall e-voucher valued at HK$ 25 for their shopping*.



Jelly Zhou, Chief Executive Officer (Hong Kong) at Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, stated: "HKTVmall shares the same corporate philosophy with Mead Johnson, committed to promoting green transformation and sustainable development to establish a better future for the next generation. We are delighted to collaborate again with Mead Johnson and the World Green Organisation to launch a new phase of the 'We CAN Protect the Future' program. Since its launch in 2021, the project has received strong consumer support. Currently, HKTVmall's O2O collection points cover all 18 districts in Hong Kong, hoping to encourage more parents and children to join the recycling of formula cans and integrate waste reduction and recycling into their daily lives."



Formula Milk for Farming Use



Mead Johnson is collaborating with the World Green Organisation and Fu Kum Organic Dragon Fruit Farm to promote waste-to-resource by donating expired milk powder for use as fertilizer in cultivating various organic fruits and vegetables. This initiative enables formula milk to nourish lives differently while significantly reducing waste. Mead Johnson and the farm also organize community education activities, allowing parents and their children to share the joys of farming. Through these engaging experiences, families can learn about sustainable living, adding a valuable educational dimension to the program!





*The electronic discount codes will be distributed from November 25, 2024, to February 25, 2025, with a validity period from November 25, 2024, to March 31, 2025. During the campaign, participants will receive one HK$25 electronic discount code for each formula can successfully returned. These codes can be used for purchases in the HKTVmall supermarket category but do not apply to the purchase of any brand of infant formula. Each person can redeem a maximum of one code per day. The availability of electronic discount codes may vary depending on the number of participating stores. For details, please contact the staff on collection day. Codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies last. For the addresses of HKTVmall O2O collection stations and the terms & conditions, please visit .







