Pittsburgh Robotics Network Provides Platform For Showcasing Robotics Technology Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Pittsburgh Robotics provides for showcasing robotics technology

Pittsburgh Robotics Network (PRN) hosted its Pittsburgh Robotics Discovery Day on November 20, 2024, at the David L. Lawrence Center.

The free and open event showcased cutting-edge robotics, advanced automation, and next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that drive innovation across multiple industries.

The event featured more than 130 exhibitors with live demonstrations of innovative technology, four themed zones (Robotics, Career Pathways, Community, and Manufacturing) for attendees to learn, network, and explore.

Over 6,000 attendees saw live demonstrations of groundbreaking technologies transforming how humans live, move, and work.

PRN joined the New Economy Collective to review the $62 million Build Back Better award, discussing 2024's accomplishments and celebrating the international robotics success in the Robotics Capital of the World.

Kevin Downling, managing director of the Robotics Factory and an attendee at the 2023 Discovery Day, says:“This is a fantastic opportunity to see the Pittsburgh ecosystem for everything it is.

“It's a collaboration between many companies that are a part of our communities and extend well beyond that into the surrounding communities as well.”