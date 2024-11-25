Israeli forces kill two Palestinians

(MENAFN) On Sunday evening, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians in Ya'bad, located south of Jenin in the northern West Bank, and conducted raids in the towns of Duma and Beita, south of Nablus. Local sources, as reported by "Al Jazeera Net," indicated that resistance fighters launched homemade bombs at the Israeli in Ya'bad. Meanwhile, the Palestinian News Agency Wafa reported that a young man was shot and wounded by Israeli forces in the village of Al-Nafoudumiya, south of Jenin, and was later transported to the hospital by Red Crescent medics.



The Israeli forces continued their operations, damaging civilian vehicles in Ya'bad and firing at Palestinians indiscriminately. In Nablus, activists reported the use of sound bombs during the raid on Beita, and "Labib Muhammad Dawabsha" was arrested during the storming of Duma, where a house was turned into an interrogation center. Clashes also erupted in the town of Odla, south of Nablus.



Israeli forces further raided Baqa al-Hatab village near Qalqilya, the town of Jayyous, and arrested a young man during a raid at the Al-Arroub refugee camp in Hebron. In Al-Khader, southwest of Bethlehem, Israeli forces assaulted civilians, including women, and arrested a child. Regular raids are carried out in Al-Khader, where checkpoints are set up, and searches are conducted. Additionally, Israeli forces stormed Al-Mughayyir in Ramallah, deploying snipers on rooftops, destroying homes, and arresting and assaulting young men. The town of Al-Mughayyir has faced frequent settler violence, with a particularly violent incident occurring in April. These increased raids and settler attacks are part of a broader intensification of Israeli operations in the West Bank and Gaza.

