Pope Calls For Prayers For Ukraine, Israel

During a traditional meeting with pilgrims in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican, Pope Francis said the peoples suffering from war must not be forgotten, and mentioned Ukraine in this context.

This was reported by Vatican News , Ukrinform saw.

After Sunday's Angelus, greeting the pilgrims, Pope Francis said: "Let us continue to pray for martyred Ukraine, which is suffering greatly, let us pray for Palestine, for Israel, Lebanon, Sudan. Let us ask for peace."

Earlier it was reported that on the occasion of 1.000 days of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Pope sent a letter to the Apostolic Nuncio in Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas, with an appeal to the Ukrainian people.

In the address, the pontiff said that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, he has been addressing "an ardent supplication to God, the only source of life, hope and wisdom, that he may convert hearts and make them capable of embarking on the path of dialogue, reconciliation and harmony."

"May the Lord comfort our hearts and strengthen our hope that, collecting all the tears shed, for which He will demand an account, He remains by our side even when human efforts seem futile and actions insufficient," the Pope's letter says.

“With faith that God will have the last word on this immense tragedy, I bless the entire Ukrainian people, starting with the bishops and priests with whom you, dear Brother, have remained close to the sons and daughters of this people throughout all these thousand days of suffering,” the pontiff's appeal concludes.

