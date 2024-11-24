Asia Morning Bites

(MENAFN- ING) Global Macro and Markets

G7 Macro: Last week ended fairly quietly, though some stronger-than-expected US PMI figures may encourage thoughts that we get another fairly decent non-farm payroll release next week. Who knows...this number remains a lottery. Today, Germany's Ifo survey is probably the pick of the day, and will likely confirm the weak activity that we already know about. This week's highlight will be the US core PCE inflation figures, which will likely show that inflation continues to be stubborn, and may weigh on rate cut expectations.

China: The PBOC is scheduled to announce the medium-term lending facility rate this morning. We expect the rate to be held unchanged at 2.0% after no adjustments to the 7-day reverse repo rate so far this month.

Taiwan: October industrial production data will be published in the afternoon. We expect growth to moderate to 9.2% YoY after the last five months of low to mid-double-digit growth, taking into account a less supportive base effect. In recent months, the strength has been primarily driven by the Computers, Electronic & Optical Products and semiconductor categories, and while this trend is expected to continue the base effect becomes less supportive in the fourth quarter.

Singapore : October inflation data is due out at 1300 SGT today and will likely show the headline rate dropping below 2.0%, while the core rate eases a little lower from 2.8% in September. We don't expect the Monetayr Authority of Singpaore to softening inflation data until next year.