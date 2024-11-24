Asia Morning Bites

Date
11/24/2024 11:10:59 PM
(MENAFN- ING)
Global Macro and Markets
Global Markets: The US Treasury curve flattened a bit on Friday. 2Y Treasury yields rose a couple of basis points and the yield on 10Y UST's came down a similar amount. The 10Y yield is now 4.4%. EURUSD drifted down to the low end of 1.04 on Friday but has risen in early trading today to 1.0481. The rest of the G-10 FX pairs also show some early strength today after losing ground on Friday. USDJPY has dropped from 154.8 to 154.17 so far today. The moves are being interpreted as reflecting President-elect Trump's more measured pick of Scott Bessent as Treasury Secretary. Asian FX was mixed on Friday. The KRW lost more than half a per cent, rising to 1406, and the TWD was also soft. But there were gains for the THB and IDR. Some broader gains seem likely today. US equities made small gains on Friday, but Chinese equity markets remained very soft. The CSI 300 dropped 3.1% and the Hang Seng was down 1.89%
G7 Macro: Last week ended fairly quietly, though some stronger-than-expected US PMI figures may encourage thoughts that we get another fairly decent non-farm payroll release next week. Who knows...this number remains a lottery. Today, Germany's Ifo survey is probably the pick of the day, and will likely confirm the weak activity that we already know about. This week's highlight will be the US core PCE inflation figures, which will likely show that inflation continues to be stubborn, and may weigh on rate cut expectations.
China: The PBOC is scheduled to announce the medium-term lending facility rate this morning. We expect the rate to be held unchanged at 2.0% after no adjustments to the 7-day reverse repo rate so far this month.
Taiwan: October industrial production data will be published in the afternoon. We expect growth to moderate to 9.2% YoY after the last five months of low to mid-double-digit growth, taking into account a less supportive base effect. In recent months, the strength has been primarily driven by the Computers, Electronic & Optical Products and semiconductor categories, and while this trend is expected to continue the base effect becomes less supportive in the fourth quarter.
Singapore : October inflation data is due out at 1300 SGT today and will likely show the headline rate dropping below 2.0%, while the core rate eases a little lower from 2.8% in September. We don't expect the Monetayr Authority of Singpaore to softening inflation data until next year.
What to look out for: Singapore CPI, South Korea retail sales, Taiwan industrial production
November 25th
Singapore: October CPI
S Korea: October retail sales
Taiwan: October industrial production
November 26th
Japan: October PPI services
Singapore: October industrial production
S Korea: November consumer confidence
November 27th
Australia: October CPI
China: October industrial profits
Philippines: October budget balance PHP
November 28th
S Korea: November BoK base rate
November 29th
India: 3Q GDP, October fiscal deficit
Japan: October jobless rate, retail sales, industrial production November Tokyo CPI, consumer confidence index
Taiwan: 3Q GDP
China: November composite and manufacturing PMI (November 30th)
S Korea: November imports, exports, trade balance (December 1st)
MENAFN24112024000222011065ID1108920878
Author:
Robert Carnell, Lynn Song
*Content Disclaimer:
This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/about/disclaimer/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.