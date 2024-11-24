Blockade Of Medyka-Shehyni Border Checkpoint: Polish Agriculture Minister Meets With Protesters

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish Czeslaw Siekierski met on Sunday with blocking truck traffic near the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the Polish-Ukrainian border.

Siekierski shared details of the meeting in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Decisions are made through dialogue, which is why I am back in Medyka. Farmers know that I do not bring agreements in a suitcase, because in a coalition government, responsible does not work this way," Siekierski wrote.

Photo: Czeslaw Siekierski / X

The minister recalled visiting the Polish-Ukrainian border a year ago during a similar protest, where negotiations led to an agreement that halted demonstrations before the New Year holidays. He emphasized that his current visit is to reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the safety of Polish agricultural products.

The day before, the minister noted in another post on X that the farmers' protest in Medyka aligns with his ongoing efforts in Brussels and Warsaw to safeguard Polish agriculture. Siekierski also reiterated Poland's opposition to the European Union's trade agreement with South American countries, adding that this matter would be addressed at an upcoming Polish government meeting.

As reported, Polish farmers from the local organization Oszukana Wies (Deceived Village) initiated the blockade of the road leading to the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint on the border with Ukraine, restricting the movement of freight vehicles.

The first photo is illustrative