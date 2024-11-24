Oil Min. Visits KNPC, KIPIC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait of Oil and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Corporation (KPC) Tariq Al-Roumi paid an inspection visit on Sunday to Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC) and Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Company (KIPIC).

The visit is his first since taking office last October, accompanied by members of the board of the corporation.

KNPC told KUNA that Al-Roumi praised the two companies' performance in terms of health, safety, and environmental aspects, reaffirming his support for cooperation and integration among all oil companies.

KPC Deputy Chairman and CEO Sheikh Nawaf Saud Al-Nasser Al-Sabah stressed the importance of harmonization between KPC and its subsidiaries to overcome any challenges ahead.

For her part, KNPC CEO and KIPIC Acting CEO Wadha Al-Khateeb underlined the interest of increasing profitability and enhancing productivity through innovative solutions.

After the meeting, Al-Roumi toured Mina Abdullah refinery. (end)

