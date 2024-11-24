Uzbekistan Exports 1.7 Billion USD In Food Products In First 10 Months Of 2024
(MENAFN- IANS) Tashkent, Nov 24 (IANS) Uzbekistan exported food products worth 1.7 billion US dollars in the first 10 months of this year, local media reported Sunday, citing data from the country's Statistics Agency.
According to the data, vegetables and fruits accounted for the largest share of exports, totaling 1.2 billion dollars. Grain crops made up 308.3 million dollars, while meat products were valued at 39.4 million dollars.
Uzbekistan also exported vegetables and fruits worth approximately 950 million dollars from January to October 2023, Xinhua news agency reported.
