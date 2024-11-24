Russians Shoot Dead Two Civilians In Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders shot dead two women and a man in the town of Toretsk, Donetsk region, using automatic weapons.

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported the incident on , according to Ukrinform.

The attack occurred around 18:00 on Thursday, November 21. Russian entered an apartment in a residential area of Toretsk where three civilians were present and deliberately opened fire with automatic weapons.

As a result, two women died on the spot. A man, who was with them, sustained gunshot wounds and fractures to his shoulder and collarbone. He is currently receiving medical care.

Law enforcement authorities have launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438, Part 2, of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, which addresses violations of the laws and customs of war resulting in loss of life.

Investigators and law enforcement officers are conducting actions to establish all circumstancesof the event.

