Kuwait Crown Prince Condoles With Martyr Abdullah Al-Farsi's Family

KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to the family of firefighter Warrant Officer Abdullah Al-Farsi, who passed away while on duty. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed sincere condolences to the victims' family and prayed to Almighty Allah to bestow the deceased with mercy.

