XEV 9e and BE 6e: Both built on Mahindra’s Electric Origin Architecture – INGLO

Bengaluru, November 21, 2024: Mahindra is proud to introduce the INGLO Electric Origin Architecture, the innovative foundation that powers the upcoming BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs. With an "Electric Origin" approach, INGLO is designed entirely around electric-first principles, creating a purpose-built platform for next-generation mobility.



Lightweight, Flat-Floor Design



The Electric Origin philosophy allows INGLO to feature one of the industry’s lightest flat-floor skateboard structures, paired with high-density battery technology. This unique architecture maximizes every inch of cabin space, offering enhanced comfort, improved seating flexibility, and eliminating the central tunnel. Additionally, it delivers superior stability and handling, providing a driving experience that is lighter, more agile, and incredibly spacious. Designed with modularity and scalability, this architecture supports diverse models, from the athletic BE 6e to the elegant XEV 9e, without compromising on quality or performance.



Breakthrough Battery Efficiency and Fast Charging



At the core of INGLO is power and efficiency. With robust battery options of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, INGLO breaks the barrier of range anxiety by offering the best range in its category. INGLO's advanced LFP battery chemistry and standardized cell-to-pack technology ensure durability, safety, and long-term reliability. Fast-charging capabilities allow charge from 20%-80% in just 20 min (with 175 kW DC Charger), making long trips and city commutes a breeze. INGLO doesn’t just charge quickly; it does so safely and efficiently. The intelligent battery and thermal management system maintains optimal performance over numerous charge cycles, delivering sustained power, extended range, and dependable safety across varying terrains and climates. INGLO’s charging capabilities align with global standards, ensuring compatibility and efficiency across the board.



Enhanced Safety and Stability



Safety remains non-negotiable for Mahindra, and INGLO takes it a step further. By placing the battery at a low center of gravity, INGLO enhances both stability and handling, particularly addressing the high center of gravity common in SUVs. The advanced structural design integrates the battery pack into the underbody, creating a protective cage around the passenger cabin. Ultra-high-strength boron steel and reinforced frontal structures ensure unmatched safety. It's built to endure, from extreme heat to the toughest crash tests, it’s engineered to keep you confident on every journey.



Unmatched Performance



INGLO's modular, scalable structure adapts effortlessly to diverse lifestyles, from city driving to rugged adventures. Its reduced underbody weight makes it one of the lightest skateboard platforms in the EV market, enhancing efficiency without compromising performance. A compact three-in-one powertrain, integrating motor, inverter, and transmission, offers remarkable performance, with outputs of 170-210 kW for rear-wheel drives. INGLO delivers a driving experience that is dynamic, powerful, and exhilarating.



Intelligent Vehicle Dynamics



For exceptional handling, INGLO integrates a best-in-class semi-active suspension system, high-power steering, and brake-by-wire technology. Combined, these features create a ride that is both smooth and thrilling. With intelligent drive modes, the SUV adapts seamlessly to changing driving conditions at the touch of a button, making the vehicle and driver work as one. Crafted with an Indian heart and a global outlook, INGLO combines cutting-edge technology and breakthrough innovation for unmatched value. Mahindra invites you to UNLIMIT yourself and experience a new era of electric driving with the upcoming BE 6e and XEV 9e SUVs—where performance and technology come together to redefine every journey.





