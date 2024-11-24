Federal police claim elite Brazilian military officers planned to murder Lula

(MENAFN) Brazilian have arrested five officers involved in an alleged plot to assassinate President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in 2022, as part of a plan to overthrow the elected government. The plot, codenamed "Green and Yellow Dagger," was devised before Lula took office. It included plans to kill or capture Vice President Geraldo Alckmin and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Authorities describe the arrested men as part of a criminal organization aiming to prevent the legitimately elected from assuming power.

The suspects, including retired General Mario Fernandes, were reportedly involved in planning the coup, which also targeted other military personnel with special forces training. Investigators have not disclosed why the plot was not carried out but noted that the suspects came close to achieving their goal. Fernandes, a senior advisor to former President Jair Bolsonaro, allegedly provided support to anti-Lula protesters and coordinated efforts to destabilize the government.

The plot also included proposals to poison Lula and plans to initiate a fraudulent election investigation, with the goal of organizing new elections under a presidential decree.

