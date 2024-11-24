Wopke Hoekstra: COP29 Will Usher In A New Era Of Climate Finance
Date
11/24/2024 7:10:41 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
COP29 will usher in a new era of climate finance, said the
European Commissioner, Wopke Hoekstra, at the closing plenary
session of COP29, Azernews reports.
"The European Union and its Member States will continue to play
a leading role in this process. We have worked actively with all
participants to significantly increase the volume of financing. We
have tripled the target of 100 billion dollars and consider this
target ambitious, necessary, realistic and achievable," he
noted.
The European Commissioner stressed that all countries with the
capacity should contribute to climate finance.
"We are working hard to support those who are most vulnerable.
Access to finance will be easier, and we have agreed to increase
funding for adaptation measures. This is especially important,
since public funds are the key driver in this area.
"Increasing the donor base on a voluntary basis is an important
step, given the scale of the problem. We also see a historic
increase in the role of multilateral development banks in
supporting this transition, which in turn will attract
significantly more private funds. This is the approach we need to
achieve the $1.3 trillion target," Hoekstra concluded.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
