Initiative Group For Return To Western Azerbaijan Issues Statement
Date
11/24/2024 7:10:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Initiative Group for the Return to Western Azerbaijan of the
Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan has issued a statement,
Azernews reports.
The statement reads as follows:
"The attempt by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to
draw a parallel between the question of Western Azerbaijan and the
conception of the fictitious 'Western Armenia' concept is
unacceptable.
The question of Western Azerbaijan is a topic of human rights,
one which aims to serve a peaceful, secure and dignified return of
the Azerbaijani people subjected to ethnic cleansing to Armenia.
The words 'Western Armenia', on the other hand, represent a
territorial claim that is enshrined in the Constitution and other
key documents and political acts of Armenia.
In reality, the Prime Minister should have long ago at least
called into question the very notion of 'Western Armenia' as well
as made declarations about 'the transition from the mythical
Armenia to the real Armenia'. Still, this ought not to happen in
prejudice to the right of the people of Western Azerbaijan, who
were subjected to an ethnic cleansing, to return to their
homes.
It is inadmissible to compare our rights activism with
territorial claims. We once again remind that the Western
Azerbaijan Community has repeatedly appealed to the Government of
Armenia for a dialogue about the issue of the return of the people
of Western Azerbaijan in full compliance with international law
standards and principles, including those concerning territorial
integrity and sovereignty of nations. However, Armenia not only
disregarded those appeals but distorted the activities of the
Community, calling it a threat to its territorial integrity.
Rather than making such erroneous comparisons, Prime Minister
Pashinyan should respond to the appeals of the Community, ensure a
safe and dignified return of the Western Azerbaijanis, start work
on deleting territorial claims to Azerbaijan and the other
neighbouring countries from Armenia's Constitution and other
documents immediately and unconditionally, and put an end to the
hazardous militarisation policy."
