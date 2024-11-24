Iran hosts 21st international metallurgy exhibition, with over 800 firms participating

(MENAFN) The 21st edition of Iran's international metallurgy exhibition, IRAN METAFO, is being held at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds from November 23-26, as reported by IRIB. This major event brings together over 540 domestic companies and 275 foreign exhibitors from various sectors, including metallurgy, steel, mining, non-ferrous metals, casting, industrial furnaces, and heat treatment, showcasing the latest advancements and products in these industries.



The exhibition is hosting representatives from 19 countries, including Italy, China, Taiwan, France, the UAE, Germany, India, Spain, Singapore, Austria, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, Japan, England, Turkey, Belgium, Oman, and Brazil. This makes it the largest of its kind in West Asia, drawing significant international attention to the region's industrial capabilities.



Iran ranks tenth globally in steel production, and the country continues to be an active player in the export of metal products. These exports are particularly significant to European countries and Iran's neighboring nations, with iron products being a major part of the export portfolio.



In addition to the exhibition, the event also features a range of specialized conferences, meetings, and educational workshops. These sessions aim to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration within the metallurgy and related industries, making IRAN METAFO not only a platform for showcasing products but also a venue for industry professionals to network and discuss trends and innovations.

