Sheikha Alya Meets UN Official

New York: Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations H E Sheikha Alya bint Ahmed bin Saif Al Thani met , with United Nations' Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator H E Tom Fletcher in New York. Discussion focused on the close cooperation between Qatar and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, as well as the tragic humanitarian conditions experienced by the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip in light of the lack of basic services and the destruction of service facilities.