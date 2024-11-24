Azerbaijani Cultural Center In Tashkent Participates In Tree-Planting Campaign In Support Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and the Tashkent State Pedagogical Institute named after Nizami have participated in a tree-planting campaign organized within Green World SolidarityYear in Azerbaijan and in support of COP29 , Azernews reports.

The event was attended by employees of the Cultural Center, members of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, university faculty members, and students.

Speakers included the First Vice-Rector of the Nizami Tashkent State Pedagogical University Vahobjon Rajabov; Deputy Director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Nadir Alimirzayev; and the Executive Director of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Society, Erkin Nuriddinov.

Addressing the event, the speakers pointed out that President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and other officials participated in COP29 in Baku.

The Uzbek delegation held various meetings during COP29. The climate and ecological issues raised at this prestigious event, held in Azerbaijan, are very relevant for Uzbekistan as well, and the Government of Uzbekistan is implementing relevant steps and programs to address these issues. The aim of this campaign is to draw the attention of Uzbek society to this important event and the global environmental problems occurring in the country.

As part of the event, there was also an exhibition showcasing photographs that capture climate change caused by environmental damage.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.