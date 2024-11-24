Azerbaijani Cultural Center In Tashkent Participates In Tree-Planting Campaign In Support Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan and the
Tashkent State Pedagogical Institute named after Nizami have
participated in a tree-planting campaign organized within Green
World SolidarityYear in Azerbaijan and in support of COP29 ,
Azernews reports.
The event was attended by employees of the Cultural Center,
members of the Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, university
faculty members, and students.
Speakers included the First Vice-Rector of the Nizami Tashkent
State Pedagogical University Vahobjon Rajabov; Deputy Director of
the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan Nadir
Alimirzayev; and the Executive Director of the
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Society, Erkin Nuriddinov.
Addressing the event, the speakers pointed out that President of
Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Chairperson of the Senate of
the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Tanzila Narbayeva, and other
officials participated in COP29 in Baku.
The Uzbek delegation held various meetings during COP29. The
climate and ecological issues raised at this prestigious event,
held in Azerbaijan, are very relevant for Uzbekistan as well, and
the Government of Uzbekistan is implementing relevant steps and
programs to address these issues. The aim of this campaign is to
draw the attention of Uzbek society to this important event and the
global environmental problems occurring in the country.
As part of the event, there was also an exhibition showcasing
photographs that capture climate change caused by environmental
damage.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
