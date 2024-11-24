Scottish Parliament Supports COP29 Peace Efforts And Azerbaijan's Initiatives

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Scottish Parliament has introduced a titled "COP29 Peacebuilding Efforts and the COP Ceasefire Initiative," underscoring the importance of COP29 in fostering global peace, cooperation, and friendship, focusing particularly on Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.

The resolution, published on the Parliament's official website, highlights COP29 as a significant demonstrating how climate action can serve as a bridge between nations to promote peace and collaboration.

It also expresses strong support for the "COP Ceasefire" initiative, which calls on all parties involved in ongoing conflicts worldwide to cease military operations, reinforcing the connection between environmental sustainability and global stability.

The resolution recognizes COP29 as a pivotal moment for international climate negotiations and calls on all participating nations to work together meaningfully to address the climate crisis and its global impacts.

The initiative received backing from 25 members of parliament across five political parties: Labor, Conservatives, Greens, Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party, reflecting a broad consensus on the value of integrating peacebuilding into climate action.

This endorsement further highlights the international recognition of Azerbaijan's leadership at COP29 and its role in promoting dialogue and sustainable development.