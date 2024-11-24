Scottish Parliament Supports COP29 Peace Efforts And Azerbaijan's Initiatives
The Scottish Parliament has introduced a resolution titled
"COP29 Peacebuilding Efforts and the COP Ceasefire
Initiative," underscoring the importance of COP29 in fostering
global peace, cooperation, and friendship, focusing particularly on
Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports.
The resolution, published on the Parliament's official website,
highlights COP29 as a significant platform demonstrating how
climate action can serve as a bridge between nations to promote
peace and collaboration.
It also expresses strong support for the "COP Ceasefire"
initiative, which calls on all parties involved in ongoing
conflicts worldwide to cease military operations, reinforcing the
connection between environmental sustainability and global
stability.
The resolution recognizes COP29 as a pivotal moment for
international climate negotiations and calls on all participating
nations to work together meaningfully to address the climate crisis
and its global impacts.
The initiative received backing from 25 members of parliament
across five political parties: Labor, Conservatives, Greens,
Liberal Democrats, and the Scottish National Party, reflecting a
broad consensus on the value of integrating peacebuilding into
climate action.
This endorsement further highlights the international
recognition of Azerbaijan's leadership at COP29 and its role in
promoting dialogue and sustainable development.
