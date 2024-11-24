International Children's Climate Platform Launched At COP29
Date
11/24/2024 1:43:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
"EkoSfera" Socio-Ecological Central Public Union initiated the
signing of the agreement on cooperation and creation of the
International Children's Climate platform of young public
eco-leaders at COP29.
According to the public association, the platform is aimed at
developing environmental responsibility by creating a reliable
network of international and local organizations, children, and
young eco-leaders, as well as solving current climate problems
through innovative and joint approaches. The platform will focus on
promoting environmental education, youth leadership and sustainable
practices both locally and globally.
The goal of the collaboration is to help nurture a new
generation of eco-leaders who can contribute to the protection of
the planet by uniting children's community organizations and
eco-leaders in joint action to achieve the goals of the Paris
Agreement.
After the cooperation signed by 12 countries and international
organizations on the last day of the International Children's
Climate Platform COP29 within the "Year of Solidarity for a Green
World", negotiations will continue with 18 more global
environmental organizations that want to discuss the
initiative.
The work of the platform will be launched online in
December.
MENAFN24112024000195011045ID1108919124
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.