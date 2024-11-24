International Children's Climate Platform Launched At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "EkoSfera" Socio-Ecological Central Public Union initiated the signing of the agreement on cooperation and creation of the International Children's Climate of young public eco-leaders at COP29.

According to the public association, the platform is aimed at developing environmental responsibility by creating a reliable network of international and local organizations, children, and young eco-leaders, as well as solving current climate problems through innovative and joint approaches. The platform will focus on promoting environmental education, youth leadership and sustainable practices both locally and globally.

The goal of the collaboration is to help nurture a new generation of eco-leaders who can contribute to the protection of the planet by uniting children's community organizations and eco-leaders in joint action to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

After the cooperation signed by 12 countries and international organizations on the last day of the International Children's Climate Platform COP29 within the "Year of Solidarity for a Green World", negotiations will continue with 18 more global environmental organizations that want to discuss the initiative.

The work of the platform will be launched online in December.