Death Toll Of Israeli War On Lebanon Surges To 3,670
11/23/2024 7:09:21 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Israeli occupation's offensive against Lebanon since October 8, 2023, climbed to 3,670.
The Israeli attacks have also resulted in 15,413 injuries, the Lebanese health Ministry's Emergency Operations Center said in a causalities update on Saturday.
It pointed out a series of Israeli airstrikes on several targets across the country Saturday killed at least 41 and wounded 58 others.
Since October 2023, Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations with Israeli Occupation forces.
However, since September 23, the country has been facing air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing great human and material losses. (pickup previous)
