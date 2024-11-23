Death Toll Of Israeli War On Lebanon Surges To 3,670

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The death toll from the Israeli occupation's offensive against Lebanon since October 8, 2023, climbed to 3,670.

The Israeli have also resulted in 15,413 injuries, the Lebanese Ministry's Emergency Operations Center said in a causalities update on Saturday.

It pointed out a series of Israeli on several targets across the country Saturday killed at least 41 and wounded 58 others.

Since October 2023, Lebanon has been witnessing daily military confrontations with Israeli forces.

However, since September 23, the country has been facing air raids launched by the Israeli occupation forces on several parts, causing great human and material losses. (pickup previous)

