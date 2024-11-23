Yemen Reports 1St Infection With Chickenpox

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- The Yemeni of Public and Population confirmed the first infection case of chickenpox in Al-Mahrah Governorate, near the eastern borders with Oman, on Saturday.

The patient showed positive response to medication, the Ministry's pandemic surveillance and response team told Yemen news agency Saba.

Persons in contact with the patient showed no symptoms of infection, which sends a reassuring message about the public heath situation in the governorate, the team noted in a statement. (end)

