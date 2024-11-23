Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price rises by USD 1.27 to USD 75.11 per barrel.

GAZA -- At least 120 Palestinian civilians are martyred and 205 others wounded in seven massacres by the Israeli forces in Gaza Strip in two days.

KHARTOUM -- The Sudanese recaptures Singa city, capital of Sennar State, from the Rapid Support Forces.

ADEN -- The Yemeni of Public and Population confirms the first infection with chickenpox in Al-Mahrah Governorate.

ISLAMABAD -- At least 18 people are killed and 30 others in tribal clashes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end) gb

