Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
11/23/2024 7:08:49 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti oil price rises by USD 1.27 to USD 75.11 per barrel.
GAZA -- At least 120 Palestinian civilians are martyred and 205 others wounded in seven massacres by the Israeli Occupation forces in Gaza Strip in two days.
KHARTOUM -- The Sudanese army recaptures Singa city, capital of Sennar State, from the Rapid Support Forces.
ADEN -- The Yemeni Ministry of Public health and Population confirms the first infection with chickenpox in Al-Mahrah Governorate.
ISLAMABAD -- At least 18 people are killed and 30 others injured in tribal clashes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. (end) gb
