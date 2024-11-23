Over 300 Port Infrastructure Facilities Damaged By Russian Attacks During Grain Corridor Operation Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the operation of the food export corridor in the Black Sea, 321 infrastructure facilities in Ukrainian have been damaged as a result of Russian attacks.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky during the Third International Grain from Ukraine Conference, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Solely during the operation of the food export corridor in our Black Sea – from July of last year to this month – 321 infrastructure facilities in our ports have been damaged by Russian missiles and Iranian drone' strikes. More than 20 vessels – ordinary civilian vessels – were also damaged in the strikes. And we are talking about other countries' vessels. It is not about Ukrainian vessels. More than 60 targeted strikes were aimed specifically at food infrastructure," Zelensky said.

He noted that for Ukraine, it is crucial to emphasize food security on these days when the country commemorates the victims of the latge-scale, artificial famine in Ukraine, primarily the Holodomor of 1932–1933, which was orchestrated by the then-Moscow authorities.

ofasof- P

"More than 90 years have passed, but the memory of this in Ukrainian families has not and will not fade because millions of people died. We should certainly value every person, tens, thousands, hundreds of thousands. But when it comes to the Holodomor, it is a real genocide because millions of people died," the President stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, the food export corridor was organized after Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative in the summer of 2023.

As of early November 2024, over 80 million tons of cargo have been exported through Ukraine's maritime corridor, of which more than 53 million tons are agricultural products.