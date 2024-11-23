Andhra Pradesh Unveils 2047 Vision With Focus On Welfare, Agriculture, And Sustainable Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Nov 23 (KNN)

Chief N Chandrababu Naidu presented the comprehensive Swarna Andhra 2047 Vision 4.0 Document to the State Assembly on Friday, outlining an ambitious roadmap focused on welfare, development, and governance under the slogan 'Wealthy, Healthy, Happy Andhra Pradesh.'



The vision document, incorporating suggestions from 17 lakh citizens, is structured around ten core principles including poverty eradication, employment generation, human resource development, water conservation, agricultural advancement, and Swachhandhra.

During his extensive two-hour presentation, Naidu detailed his government's primary objective of achieving zero poverty through various initiatives, including the P4 development model.



This approach emphasises public participation, engagement with the Telugu diaspora and high-net-worth individuals, and encourages the top 10 per cent of society to support the bottom 20 per cent.



The Chief Minister also outlined plans for industrial development, featuring women's MSME parks, flexible working models, and streamlined business procedures.

The vision document addresses agricultural sustainability, with Naidu pledging to reduce farming investments while increasing farmer revenues.



He presented strategies for positioning Andhra Pradesh as a leader in global logistics, water security, and energy optimisation.



The plan incorporates advanced technologies, including Deep Tech, and emphasises village-level development as fundamental to the state's progress.



Notably, Naidu encouraged all MLAs to develop specific visions for their respective constituencies.

In discussing economic development, Naidu referenced India's position as the fifth-largest global economy and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that national progress depends on state-level advancement.



The Chief Minister announced several forward-looking initiatives, including the establishment of two coastal economic zones and plans to transform the state into a green energy and hydrogen hub.



He also revealed plans to implement a neighbourhood working system, allowing employees greater flexibility in their work locations.

Regarding infrastructure development, Naidu announced that existing tenders for the capital region Amaravati would be cancelled and new ones issued, with construction scheduled to begin by December 15.



He emphasised the importance of state-specific branding for local products to enhance revenue generation, noting that the state has undertaken a skill census while other states focus on caste-based censuses.



These initiatives align with his broader vision for comprehensive state development through 2047.

(KNN Bureau)