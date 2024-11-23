Qatar Participates In Diplomatic Conference In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar participated in the held in Riyadh, in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), aimed at concluding and adopting the Design Law Treaty.

The Qatari delegation at the conference was headed by HE Permanent Representative of Qatar to UN Office and Other International Organisations in Geneva, Dr. Hind bint Abdulrahman Al Muftah.

During the conference, Qatar's representative, Director of Qatar's Office at the World Trade Organisation and other economic organisations in Geneva, Ahmed Issa Al Sulaiti, was elected to the drafting committee responsible for reviewing and adopting the Design Law Treaty.

HE Permanent Representative of Qatar to the UN and Other International Organisations in Geneva expressed her gratitude to the member states for supporting Qatar's candidacy, affirming that this reflects Qatar's steadfast commitment to actively and constructively participating in the drafting of international laws and treaties that support innovation and protect the rights of creators worldwide.

She explained that this achievement aligns with Qatar's broader efforts to enhance its role in advancing legal mechanisms that promote innovation and creativity, contributing to the strategic goals of transforming into a knowledge-based diversified economy in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

She noted that the treaty represents a significant milestone towards simplifying and unifying design registration procedures, allowing designers and innovators to obtain effective and comprehensive protection for their designs in international markets with less cost and effort, thus enhancing their ability for sustainable innovation and creativity.

Her Excellency also expressed her thanks and appreciation to the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its generous hospitality, warm reception, and outstanding organization of this event. She praised the efforts of President of the Diplomatic Conference, Dr Abdulaziz bin Mohammed Al Swailem, and Director General of WIPO, Daren Tang, for ensuring the success of the conference, along with all the member states, working groups, and experts who contributed.

Her Excellency affirmed Qatar's readiness to continue working and cooperating to achieve the goals of the treaty and support efforts to promote innovation and creativity worldwide, in line with national plans to enhance innovation and develop human capabilities. (QNA)

