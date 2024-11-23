Get Ready, Be Entertained And Give Back This Christmas With Linkage Community Trust

(MENAFN- Pressat) Christmas has officially begun at Linkage Community Trust , the registered charity that supports people with disabilities and autism across Greater Lincolnshire and Yorkshire. Linkage College performing arts students from across their four campuses have been getting involved in local events from opening the Flemingate Light Switch on in Beverly to opening the Great Grimsby's Christmas Festival.

December kicks off with Linkage's Pre-loved Christmas Extravaganza on Sunday 1st December. A free event at the Kenwick Park Hotel in Louth for all the family. An opportunity to spend a Sunday afternoon sustainably shopping from a large range of pre-love decorations and toys ready for the big day. Alongside festive snacks, refreshments, games and music from Linkage Performing Arts, every purchase made will help support the services Linkage provides.

It's not too late to get your hands on pantomime tickets as Linkage is proud to present 'It's a Panto... Get Me Out of Here! ' Performed by an all-inclusive cast from the Linkage Choices performing arts group, at The Riverside Theatre in Louth on Tuesday 10th December. It's a panto but not as you know it, are you ready for a big twist?

If you'd like to give back this holiday season, make twice the difference and spread some festive magic by supporting Linkage Community Trust in the Big Give Christmas Challenge.

From midday on Tuesday 3rd December to midday on Tuesday 10th December 2024, every donation made to Linkage through the Big Give Christmas Challenge will be matched pound-for-pound. That means your generosity can go twice as far, helping to provide services that support people with learning disabilities and autism across Greater Lincolnshire and Yorkshire.

Linkage Digital Fundraiser, Emily Middleton says,“Every gift matters and by participating, you'll be helping us build a brighter, more inclusive future for individuals with learning disabilities and autism. Together, we can empower more people to achieve their potential and experience the independence they deserve. This Christmas, we're inviting everyone to join us to make an even bigger impact.”

The Big Give Christmas Challenge is the UK's largest match-funding campaign, turning every pound donated into two. Thanks to the £6,300 pledge made by the City of Lincoln Bridge Club, raised during their Winter Bridge Tournament, and Big Give champion, The Reed Foundation, every donation made to Linkage during the campaign will have double the impact. This is a great opportunity to maximise the power of your contribution.