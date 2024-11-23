Egypt Pres.: Independent Palestinian Statehood Key To Regional Stability

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Egyptian President Abdelfattah Al-Sisi said on Saturday an independent Palestinian state is the guarantor of regional re-stabilization and development, based on an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon.

The Egyptian president made the remarks while meeting visiting President of the World Economic Forum Borge Brende in the presence of Prime Mustafa Madbouli and several ministers, Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency Mohammad Al-Shennawi said in a press statement.

During the meeting, Brende listened to the Egyptian leader's views about how to achieve Middle East peace and stability, as well as the negative impacts of the continued conflict in Gaza and Lebanon on global economic conditions and peoples' hopes for development and prosperity, he said.

Al-Sisi underlined that it is necessary to have joint cooperation with the forum and encourage the foreign private sector to invest in prioritized sectors in Egypt, chiefly industry, sustainable energy, communication, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and transport, the spokesman added.

They also discussed Egypt's development efforts, mainly infrastructure, industrial and agricultural projects, along with great investment opportunities, he noted.

For his part, the President of the World Economic Forum spoke highly of the major steps taken by Egypt in the fields of making economic reforms and attracting investments. (end)

ism









MENAFN23112024000071011013ID1108918054