Universal Up On Q2 Numbers

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Universal Security Instruments, (NYSE: UUU) shares gained strength Tuesday, on revealing results for its fiscal second quarter ended September 30, 2024.

For the quarter, sales increased 93.8% to $7,203,269 compared to sales of $3,717,455 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $576,978, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $186,425 or $0.08 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

“As previously reported, on October 29, 2024, the Company entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement by and among the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary and Feit Electric Company, Inc., a California corporation. The Company expects to continue business as usual pending shareholder approval and the closing of the Asset Purchase Agreement which is expected to be in the first quarter of calendar 2025,” said Harvey Grossblatt, CEO.

Universal Security Instruments is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 55-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms.

UUU shares captured four cents, or 1.9%, to $2.13.

