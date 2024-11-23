Nvidia Executives Sell Company Stock
Date
11/23/2024 6:41:41 AM
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
An Nvidia (NVDA) executive and board member have filed plans to sell millions of dollars worth of company stock.
Ajay Puri, Nvidia's executive vice-president of worldwide field operations, has filed a Rule 10b5-1 plan with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to sell 204,890 shares through Dec. 30, 2025.
Based on Nvidia's current share price of $146.67 U.S., the stock sale would net Puri $30 million U.S.
At the same time, Nvidia board member Aarti Shah has filed to sell up to 29,000 Nvidia shares through March 31, 2026, which would be valued at $4.3 million U.S. based on the current price.
Company insiders such as Puri and Shah typically use Rule 10b5-1 plans to remove the appearance of bias from the knowledge of non-public information.
The plans automatically execute trades when preset conditions, such as price, volume, and timing are met.
News of the stock sales comes after Nvidia reported strong third-quarter financial results.
However, despite beating on the top and bottom lines, the Q3 print showed a pattern of slowing growth at the chipmaker.
While Nvidia's Q3 sales were up 94% from a year earlier, that growth has slowed from increases of more than 200% in previous quarters.
The latest insider sales at Nvidia do not involve chief executive officer (CEO) Jensen Huang, who earlier this year sold $713 million U.S. worth of company stock.
The stock of Nvidia has risen 205% this year and currently trades at $146.67 U.S. a share.
MENAFN23112024000212011056ID1108917879
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.