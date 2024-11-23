Nuclear Power Key To Egypt's Diversified Energy Strategy: Madbouly

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Mostafa Madbouly reiterated Egypt's interest in nuclear and its peaceful applications as key part of its diversified energy strategy. He highlighted the ongoing implementation of the El Dabaa Nuclear Power project as part of achieving the state's broader sustainable development goals.

Madbouly chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, during which several important topics and work files were discussed and reviewed.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Prime Minister highlighted the significant participation of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in the G20 Summit held recently in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, stated the bilateral meetings President El-Sisi held with leaders and heads of state on the sidelines of the summit, during which several issues and matters of mutual interest were discussed. These meetings also addressed enhancing bilateral cooperation between Egypt and these countries.

He noted that the meeting between President El-Sisi and Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Following their discussions, a joint statement was signed to elevate relations between the two countries to the level of strategic partnership.

The Prime Minister emphasized the vital role of the communications and information technology sector in driving Egypt's economic growth, confirmed its contributions through innovative applications, programs, and technological solutions that enhance efficiency across various developmental and service sectors.

He underscored the importance of staying aligned with global advancements in technology and stressed the need to equip and train more young people to keep pace with these evolving trends.

The Prime Minister then shifted to discussing domestic affairs, highlighting the recent ceremony held to announce the revival of El Nasr Automotive Manufacturing Company and the start of its new production after a hiatus of more than 15 years.

He reaffirmed the state's ongoing efforts to support and develop the industrial sector, given its pivotal role in driving various development processes and significantly contributing to achieving economic targets.

The Prime Minister highlighted the state's focus on the automotive industry and its work to create a qualitative leap in this field, capitalizing on Egypt's capabilities and resources, stressed the importance of attracting more investments to this promising sector and encouraging further partnerships with private sector entities.

He disclosed that the return of El Nasr Automotive to production will contribute to achieving the desired goals in this regard, in addition to supporting efforts to localize many of the feeder industries for the automotive sector, thereby increasing the percentage of local components in various goods and products.



