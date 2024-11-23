Gebeya Inc. Joins Both Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Success And ISV And Startup Program For Azure

(MENAFN- APO Group)

Gebeya ( ), a leading Pan-African SaaS Service marketplace company, is thrilled to announce its acceptance into the prestigious Microsoft ISV Success Program ( ) as well as the ISV and Startup for Azure program. This significant milestone underscores Gebeya's commitment to driving innovation and excellence in the sector across Africa, particularly in artificial intelligence (AI).

The Microsoft ISV Success program is designed to support independent software vendors (ISVs) in building and scaling their businesses on Microsoft Azure. By joining this program, Gebeya now has access to a wealth of resources, including technical support, cloud infrastructure, co-selling opportunities, and marketing assistance, enabling the company to enhance its product offerings and expand its reach in the competitive tech landscape.

In addition, participation in the Azure CXP for ISVs and Startups will provide Gebeya with the tools and infrastructure necessary to leverage the power of Azure's cloud services. This will empower Gebeya to develop cutting-edge AI solutions that address the unique challenges businesses face in Africa, fostering innovation and driving economic growth across the continent. Gebeya has been diligently working on AI agents ( ) to reinforce its SaaS technology and accelerate the gig economy in Africa. These AI agents will be the interfaces for both service providers and buyers for multi-sided marketplaces. They are currently being trained in as many African languages as possible. The Microsoft support from these 2 programs is timely to reinforce the performance and scale the models behind these AI agents.

"We are excited to be part of both the Microsoft ISV Success and ISV and Startup program for Azure programs," said Amadou Daffe, CEO of Gebeya Inc. "This partnership validates our efforts to accelerate the Gig Economy in Africa by enhancing our capabilities to deliver AI-driven solutions that can transform industries and improve consumer services, whether they are businesses or individuals. With Microsoft's support, we are poised to accelerate our growth and solidify our position as a tech leader in the region."

Gebeya has been at the forefront of accelerating the gig economy in Africa,

connecting service providers with customers looking for a more convenient, faster way to access service providers across the continent. The company's focus on SaaS and AI aligns with the growing demand for intelligent technologies that can optimize operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive opportunity matching between

“As part of Azure CXP, our FT-ISV program offers comprehensive technical enablement for ISVs and startups, such as Gebeya, that are prepared to build and commercialize their solutions on the Microsoft Cloud.” - says Ibra Diouf, Senior PM at Microsoft.“We're enthusiastic about this collaboration and look forward to supporting the integration of Microsoft AI within Gebeya's product. Our team will continue to guide building secure, scalable, and high-quality solutions on our platform,” he continues.

As Gebeya continues to expand its offerings and capabilities, the collaboration with Microsoft will enable the company to harness the latest advancements in AI and cloud computing.“Gebeya's participation in both of these programs has been in the works for some time. This is great news, as it will enable Gebeya to reach new levels of collaboration with Microsoft and unlock new potential through Azure and AI," said Steve Buchanan, Fractional Chief Technology Advisor at Gebeya.

Joining these programs will benefit Gebeya's clients and contribute to the broader tech ecosystem in Africa, inspiring the next generation of innovators and entrepreneurs. Gebeya and Microsoft partnered to launch the talent cloud earlier this year. This gateway aims to empower 300,000 African tech talents over the next 3 years with Microsoft-focused cloud and AI skills. Since the announcement of the partnership in December 2023, more than 10,000 developers from across the continent have signed up to the platform.

About Gebeya:

Gebeya is a premier Service Marketplace SaaS provider, empowering entrepreneurs and startups to build, launch, and scale their own customized, two-sided marketplaces. Our no-code platform allows clients to seamlessly connect service buyers with qualified service providers, creating vibrant ecosystems tailored to specific industries and needs. With Gebeya's support, businesses can efficiently manage and grow their marketplaces without running the operations themselves, enabling clients to focus on fostering connections and facilitating services that drive impactful results.