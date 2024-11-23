Turkey urges West to accept that Russia has right to defend itself against any threats

(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has urged the West to take Russia’s updated nuclear doctrine seriously, emphasizing Moscow’s right to defend itself against threats. The changes to Russia’s strategic deterrence, unveiled in September, were adopted on Tuesday, coinciding with Ukraine’s use of US-supplied missiles to strike Bryansk Region. Erdogan described the new doctrine as a defensive response to the West’s stance on the use of conventional weapons in the conflict.



He called on officials to acknowledge Russia’s right to self-defense, adding that there are no benefits to a war involving nuclear weapons. While NATO countries also have the right to defend themselves, Erdogan stressed the importance of avoiding escalation.



Erdogan also addressed the US decision to lift restrictions on missile usage by Ukraine, which has raised tensions. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that this action would effectively draw NATO into the conflict. Despite NATO's support for Ukraine, Turkey has maintained relations with both Russia and Ukraine, balancing its position as a NATO member while avoiding sanctions on Russia.



Erdogan expressed hope for a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, reflecting on Turkey’s role in hosting initial peace talks in 2022, which faltered when the West reinforced its unwavering support for Ukraine and rejected a potential peace agreement with Moscow.



