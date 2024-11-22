MARK CONSUELOS NAMED FIRST-EVER STUART WEITZMAN MEN's GLOBAL BRAND AMBASSADOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Strong, sophisticated and sexy, the brand's new Men's campaign stays true

to its ethos of celebrating confidence - boldly

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman announces actor, producer and talk show host Mark Consuelos as its first-ever Men's global ambassador. He stars in its first celebrity-fronted Men's campaign since launching the collection earlier this year. As the brand is known for celebrating bold, confident women since its founding in 1986, this campaign is concepted to define the Stuart Weitzman man - equally smart, sophisticated and sexy, and one who happily celebrates the confident, high-powered women in his life.

Consuelos effortlessly exemplifies this persona. The "All My Children" and "Riverdale" actor and producer is an Emmy-winning host for "Live with Kelly and Mark," which he co-hosts with wife, fellow actress Kelly Ripa . In 2007, the pair co-created the production banner Milojo Productions, dedicated to championing top-of-the-line documentaries and bringing powerful stories to life. In addition, Consuelos was named People's Sexiest TV Show Host Alive for two consecutive years - in 2023 and 2024.

"I am thrilled to be named Stuart Weitzman's first-ever Men's global ambassador. I know the brand because of my wife, who has many blue shoeboxes in her closet. I'm honored to be thought of as the definition of the Stuart Weitzman man. When I told her about the campaign concept of strong, sophisticated and sexy, she encouraged me to go for it - and put all my hours in the gym to good use!" - Mark Consuelos



Shot in the style of the brand's signature minimalist black-and-white visual vocabulary, the new Men's campaign stays true to Stuart Weitzman's iconic imagery. It was lensed by fashion photographer Ned Rogers , who had previously photographed the brand's "How Lovely to Be a Woman" campaign.

Stuart Weitzman is known as the ultimate destination for boots, and the campaign features Consuelos wearing two Fall boot styles from the latest Men's collection. Combining the brand's signature minimalist sophistication, technical innovation and artisanal craftsmanship, the silhouettes are designed with stretch-infused back shafts in a nod to SW's iconic half-leather, half-microstretch 5050 boot. He wears:



The ADAM BOOT: A lace-up boot featuring a stretch-infused shaft and a lightweight lug sole. The AIDEN BOOT: A Chelsea boot-inspired design with a stretch-infused shaft and a lightweight lug sole.

"At Stuart Weitzman, everything we do is born from our purpose of inspiring women with confidence, as well as finding meaningful ways to engage her. With our recent launch into Men's, it was important that we chose a brand ambassador who represents a continuation of our brand's narrative of celebrating modern womanhood," says Kaisy Mae O'Reilly, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Stuart Weitzman. "Mark famously adores and supports Kelly, and we believe there is nothing sexier than that. This campaign shines a spotlight on men just like him."

The Stuart Weitzman Men's Collection is now available on stuartweitzman and at select retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Nordstrom and The Level Shoes Dubai.

