The First Record Over 26% For Unit Perovskite Solar Cells: Solaeon Technology Breaks World Record Again

Recently, the team at SolaEon Co., Ltd a new breakthrough in the field of perovskite solar cells. Certified by the National Photovoltaic Measurement and Testing Center, SolaEon has increased the conversion efficiency of a perovskite unit cell (1 square centimeter) to 26.14%, once again setting a new world record for the power conversion efficiency of single-junction perovskite solar cells. This achievement follows their previous record set in April 2024 with an efficiency of 25.64%, maintaining the world record for power conversion efficiency within six months.







It is well-known that a 1 square centimeter perovskite solar cell is fundamental to technological research and serves as a bridge between laboratory studies and industrial production. Achieving outstanding power conversion efficiency on such unit cell typically indicates a research team possesses a strong foundation in materials science, device engineering, experimental techniques, theoretical research, interdisciplinary cooperation, innovation capability, and resource support. The comprehensive capabilities of SolaEon Technology are crucial for achieving high-level research results and significantly support the industrial application of perovskite solar cells.

To date, SolaEon Technology has broken the world record for perovskite cell efficiency eight consecutive times. It has topped both the 64th edition of Martin Green's“Solar Cell Efficiency Tables” and the“Solar Cell Highest Research Efficiency Chart” by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL). SolaEon not only continues to hold the world record for power conversion efficiency on 1 square centimeter, but also leads globally in the following four core technical indicators, guiding the entire industry in module efficiency and stability.







01 1 cm2 Single-junction Cell Efficiency-World's Best!

In November 2024, SolaEon Technology increased the conversion efficiency of the perovskite unit cell (1 square centimeter) to 26.14%, certified by the National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center, setting yet another world record for the photoelectric conversion efficiency of single-junction perovskite solar cells.

In April 2024, SolaEon Technology achieved a third-party certified efficiency of 25.64% on a 1cm2 single-junction perovskite solar cell, which was the highest efficiency in the world for a 1cm2 perovskite single-junction solar cell at that time.

02 1200 cm2 Module Steady State Efficiency -World's Best!

In July 2024, SolaEon Technology's 1200 cm2 large-size perovskite solar cell module reached the top of Professor Martin Green's“Solar Cell Efficiency Tables” (64th edition) for its highest steady state efficiency.

In April 2024, the NREL listed SolaEon Technology's 1200 cm2 perovskite photovoltaic module on the Champion Module Efficiencies chart as its globally highest steady-state efficiency and largest area.

In January 2024, SolaEon Technology's 1200 cm2 perovskite module sent to the National Photovoltaic Measurement and Testing Center achieved an efficiency of 21.95% with zero degradation during the steady-state MPPT testing, breaking its own record for steady-state efficiency again.

In December 2023, SolaEon Technology's 1200 cm2 perovskite module sent to the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) achieved an efficiency of 19.2% with zero degradation during the steady-state MPPT testing, setting a new world record for high efficiency and high stability in perovskite modules recorded by NREL.

03 1200 cm2 Module IV Test Efficiency- World's Best!

In January 2024, SolaEon Technology further increased the efficiency of its 30cm x 40cm perovskite module to 22.57%. Also, SolaEon Technology achieved the industry's lowest hysteresis effect index of only 0.15% in the 1200 cm2 perovskite cell tests conducted at the National Photovoltaic Industry Measurement and Testing Center, significantly improving the accuracy of perovskite cell testing.

In December 2023, SolaEon Technology increased the efficiency of its 30cm x 40cm perovskite module to 22.07%.

In October 2023, SolaEon Technology's 1200 cm2 single-junction perovskite solar cell module achieved a third-party certified efficiency of 21.63%, setting a world record.

04 World Leading Efficiency in All-Perovskite Tandem Solar Cells!

In May 2024, SolaEon Technology increased the power conversion efficiency of its all-perovskite tandem solar cells to 29.34%, setting a new world record.

In March 2024, SolaEon Technology achieved a power conversion efficiency of 29.07% for its all-perovskite tandem solar cells, ranking among the global TOP 3.







In the future, SolaEon Technology will continue to deepen its research and development in formulations and processes, dedicated to solving technical challenges and continuously improving the conversion efficiency and stability of its products. Currently, the company is actively advancing the construction of 200 MW and GW production lines, with the first phase of the project expected to be completed and operational in the first half of 2025. At that time, the module area will significantly increase, and the expected power conversion efficiency will reach over 21.5%, further solidifying SolaEon Technology's leading position in the field of perovskite photovoltaic technology.