Top DPRK Leader Calls For Upgrading Military Equipment

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, Nov 23 (NNN-KCNA) – The top leader of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), called for upgrading military equipment and developing ultra-modern weapons, as a weaponry kicked off in Pyongyang, to demonstrate the country's military capabilities.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, themed“National Defence Development-2024,” it was reported, yesterday.

The report said, Kim lauded the DPRK's success in developing national defence as convincing evidence that the country has“the firm capability and security guarantee” to cope with various existential and potential security threats in the future.

The DPRK leader said, the ruling party and government will defend the country“by dint of national defence” through all efforts to“build up higher military and technical force and powerful military capabilities,” the report added.

The exhibition showcased the latest products of the national defence scientific and technological team, featuring upgraded strategic and tactical weapons, that emphasise modernity and advanced technology, precision targeting and striking power.– NNN-KCNA

