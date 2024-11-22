Gold Prices Surge Amid Geopolitical Tensions: A Week Of Steady Gains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The precious metals witnessed a notable uptick this week, with gold futures marking their fifth consecutive session of growth.



The surge in gold prices reflects the ongoing geopolitical unrest, particularly the escalating conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



Gold futures for December delivery climbed 1.39% to $2,712.20 per troy ounce on the Comex division of the New York Mercantile Exchange. This increase contributed to a weekly gain of 5.53%, showcasing the metal's strong performance.



The rise in gold prices stems from its status as a safe-haven asset during times of uncertainty. Investors often turn to gold when geopolitical tensions rise, seeking stability in turbulent markets.



Recent developments have fueled concerns about the Ukraine-Russia conflict. A high-ranking South Korean official reported that Russia supplied air defense missiles to North Korea. In exchange, North Korea sent troops to support Russia's war efforts in Ukraine.







Ukraine plans to meet with NATO in Brussels next Tuesday. The discussion will focus on Moscow's recent attack on the city of Dnipro using an experimental hypersonic missile.

Gold's Renewed Appeal Amid Geopolitical Tensions

These events have reignited interest in gold as a hedge against geopolitical risks. The precious metal has recovered more than half of its losses since its record high in late October.



Analysts at Commerzbank note that the threat of escalation in Ukraine is driving demand for safe-haven assets. They point to significant inflows into gold ETFs in recent days as evidence of this trend.



Swiss gold export data for October reveals weak demand in Asia but increasing interest in Western countries. This shift in demand patterns further supports the current price trajectory.



Alex Kuptsikevich from FxPro suggests that gold's ability to climb further would be a significant price signal. He notes that the downward correction in early November was ultimately shallow.



If gold can quickly recover its previous highs, Kuptsikevich believes the long-term target could reach $3,400 per troy ounce. This projection underscores the potential for continued growth in the gold market.



As geopolitical tensions persist, investors and analysts will closely monitor gold prices. The metal's performance serves as a barometer for global economic and political stability in these uncertain times.

MENAFN22112024007421016031ID1108916172