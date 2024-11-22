Rio De Janeiro’S Financial Comeback: Why It Matters

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Rio de Janeiro has pulled off a turnaround that deserves attention. For the third year in a row, the city secured a 'B' rating for its payment capacity (Capag), a measure of fiscal assessed by Brazil's National Treasury Secretariat (STN).



This is no small achievement for a city that, just a few years ago, was drowning in debt and struggling to pay its bills. Back in 2021, Rio faced a staggering fiscal deficit of R$ 6 billion ($1.05 billion).



The city was buried under unpaid expenses from previous years, extra payroll costs, court-ordered payments, and contracts without budget coverage.



For four years, it had been stuck with a 'C' rating, which barred it from accessing federal guarantees for loans. In other words, the city couldn't borrow money to fund critical projects or investments.



But things began to change when Rio joined the Fiscal Balance Promotion Plan (PEF) in 2021. This federal program pushes states and municipalities to get their finances in order.







Under the plan, Rio committed to hitting strict fiscal targets by 2024. Remarkably, the city met all these goals within the first year. So why should you care? Because Rio's story is about more than just numbers-it's about what those numbers mean for its future.

Rio's Improved Capag Rating

A better Capag rating signals stronger financial health, which opens doors for new investments and better public services. It also boosts the city's credibility with lenders and investors, paving the way for long-term growth.



This isn't just a win for bureaucrats; it's a win for everyone who lives and works in Rio. A financially stable city can fix roads, improve schools, and invest in public safety without constantly worrying about how to pay for it.



It also means less reliance on federal bailouts, putting more control in local hands. Maintaining this momentum won't be easy. Rio still has work to do if it wants to climb to an 'A' rating-the gold standard of fiscal health.



But for now, this 'B' is proof that disciplined financial management can turn even dire situations around. It's a reminder that with clear goals and responsible leadership, cities can reclaim their futures-and their independence.

