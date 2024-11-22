Info. Minister Inaugurates Gulf Weeks

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi inaugurated Friday the Gulf Weeks which highlight the achievements of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and is held ahead of the 45th GCC Summit in Kuwait on December 1.

Al-Mutairi, also Minister of State for Youth Affairs, welcomed the Gulf guests and stated that the Gulf weeks feature seminars, exhibitions, artistic performances, and various events will last until November 30.

The diverse activities shed lights on several key issues that concerns Gulf citizens and impact their present and future, he pointed out.

The event, moreover, brings together members of the Gulf family and helps strengthen ties and bonds of love between the GCC countries and peoples, the minister added.

He stressed that GCC member states have made great strides in materializing the Council goals through increasing political, media, economic, commercial, security and defense and development cooperation and integration.

In addition to Minister Al-Mutairi, the ceremony was attended by Minister of Public Works and head of the higher committee for organizing the GCC Summit Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan, Minister of Social Affairs and Family and Childhood Affairs Dr. Amthal Al-Howailah, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, Ambassadors of the GCC member states in Kuwait and a number of senior Kuwaiti officials.

For his part, Al-Budaiwi said that these cultural events play an essential role in consolidating pan-Gulf ties and serve as platforms for fruitful interaction between the peoples of the GCC countries.

They also highlight all the achievements of the GCC in political, economic, security, military, heritage, cultural and other domains, he said.

He stated that such events emphasize the depth of belonging and the common Gulf identity and the keenness to strengthen the bonds of unity and integration.

Meanwhile, head of the Gulf Weeks organizing team Salwa Al-Qarni said the weeks activities comprise musical performances and lectures on the achievements of the GCC countries in the topics of women, people with disabilities, joint military work, cyber security, the Gulf Common Market, and other topics, a photo exhibition, workshops, skydiving shows, an event for children, as well as a symposium for GCC chief Al-Budaiwi. (end)

