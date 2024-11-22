TCS Named Best Corporate Steward By U.S. Chamber Of Commerce Foundation For Its Impactful Global CSR Initiatives

The Citizens Awards honour businesses that are committed to addressing global challenges with impactful, innovative initiatives. The Best Corporate Steward Award recognizes companies that prioritize social responsibility and build resilient communities while driving shared value. TCS was recognized for its long-term commitment to inclusive growth and shared value, and for helping customers build resilient and sustainable enterprises. Driven by the values of the Tata Group, TCS leverages advanced technology and investments in the wellbeing and growth of its employees, prioritizing people and communities in need.

“Tata Consultancy Services has demonstrated a deep commitment to creating opportunities in the digital economy for those who need it most,” said Marc DeCourcey, Senior Vice President of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.“Their efforts to empower women, youth, and marginalized communities around the world, coupled with their impressive strides in sustainability, exemplify what true corporate citizenship looks like. We are proud to recognize the far-reaching impact of their initiatives.”

Since 2020, TCS has invested $571 million in social impact initiatives, benefiting 15.9 million women, youth, and marginalized groups worldwide. Its corporate social responsibility focuses on economic opportunities through literacy, work programs, 21st-century education, skills development, and digital entrepreneurship, while also addressing healthcare, climate, water quality, and digital inclusion. Supported by TCS employees globally, who volunteered over 13 million hours, these efforts align with the UN's 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“TCS has always believed that businesses can and should be a force for good. This recognition reflects the trust placed on us by our stakeholders -- from customers and employees, to shareholders, and local communities around the world,” said Balaji Ganapathy, Chief Social Responsibility Officer, TCS .“ We are committed to the principles of long-term value creation, while empowering people with opportunities in the digital economy and building sustainable, resilient communities.”

TCS has long supported clients in North America, its largest market, for 50 years, all while giving back to local communities. Its STEM education programs, goIT and Ignite My Future, have engaged over 2 million students across the US and Canada, equipping them with essential skills such as design thinking and computational knowledge, and inspiring their future careers, thereby bridging the gap for underrepresented student populations in the technology sector.

“What makes this U.S. Chamber of Commerce award so satisfying is that we share it with our clients, whose relationships with TCS are built on shared values, said Amit Bajaj, President, North America, TCS.“We proudly stand shoulder to shoulder with them at events that make a difference to local communities – from STEM education programs in local school districts to major wellness events such as the TCS New York City Marathon and the TCS Toronto Waterfront Marathon.”

TCS' CSR programs enable individuals, local communities and marginalized groups to succeed. These include:



BridgeIT , which promotes digital entrepreneurship and inclusion by enabling marginalized youth to become digital entrepreneurs. These entrepreneurs provide villagers with access to citizen entitlements, government programs, financial inclusion, healthcare services, e-commerce, and more. The nomination highlighted that TCS recently expanded the program to 44 districts and started a cohort of 1,400 women. In total, BridgeIT has reached 10 states in India, more than 1,700 entrepreneurs and serves more than 310,000 villagers annually.



Go Innovate Together (goIT) is TCS' global innovation and career readiness program, aimed at demystifying computer science and encouraging K-12 students from underrepresented groups to pursue careers in technology. To date, goIT has engaged more than 300,000 students and educators across 48 countries, with 49% of participants being girls and approximately 75% from ethnic minorities. The program provides opportunities for students to apply skills such as AI, IoT, and app design to real-world problem-solving scenarios.



Ignite My Future , TCS' computational thinking program for teachers, students, and families, introduces higher-order problem-solving skills and infuses them into core subjects like language arts, math, science, and history. This supports youth as they become the next generation of innovators and industry leaders. To date, the program has reached more than 2.3 million K-12 students and 48,000 educators across the U.S., India, Mexico, Philippines, and Australia.



Literacy as a Service (LaaS) , assists marginalized adults in India in accessing social welfare entitlements and enhancing their livelihoods through 21st-century literacy. The program aims to establish essential functional and financial literacy skills and has reached over 2.4 million newly literate individuals. According to program outcomes, 85% of participants have reported increased self-esteem, while 89% have demonstrated improved numeracy and financial skills, among other positive developments.

Youth Employment Program (YEP) helps marginalized youth in India transition from college to new and emerging careers. The program offers training and job placement support. Since its inception, TCS has trained more than 185,000 students through YEP, with 42,000 participants gaining employment across various industry sectors and jobs.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world's largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 56 years. Its consulting-led, cognitive powered, portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions is delivered through its unique Location Independent AgileTM delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 612,700 of the world's best-trained consultants in 55 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $29 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, and is listed on the BSE and the NSE in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit .

