OUT TODAY: MY FAVORITE THINGS BY AWARD-WINNING VOCALIST NICOLE HENRY

new holiday single by Nicole Henry

Internationally Renowned Award-Winning Vocalist Nicole Henry Sings Joy to the Holiday Season With New Single "My Favorite Things" and Yuletide Concerts

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TODAY, internationally acclaimed award-winning vocalist NICOLE HENRY releases her uplifting take on the timeless classic "My Favorite Things." Showcasing her musicality, originality and joie de vivre, this dreamy, yet funky, Afro-Latin rendition promises to be a Christmas standout!

“My Favorite Things” was produced by Nicole and her longtime musical director/ keyboardist Pete Wallace, and features Eric England, electric bass; David Chiverton, drums; Camilo Velandia, guitar; Richard Bravo, percussion and Jean Caze, trumpet. It is released on the Banister Records label and is available to order HERE .

"My Favorite Things” will be featured in her upcoming holiday concerts in NYC, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Orlando (with Keiko Matsui & Jeff Kashiwa) culminating with her 11th Annual Fundraising Winter Concert on December 17 in her hometown of Miami Beach, Florida. For more information, go to .

MORE ABOUT NICOLE HENRY

Henry's recordings have been featured on over 10,000 digital playlists, with her latest TOP 5 songs accruing more than 50 million streams. Four of her eight CDs reached TOP 10 on Billboard, JazzWeek, HMV Japan, the U.S. Indie Soul Chart, and UK Sweet Rhythms & UK Starpoint Soul Charts. She has also reached TOP 20 on U.S. Billboard Smooth Jazz and U.S. Groove Jazz radio charts and continues to enjoy international airplay on Sirius XM Watercolors and Real Jazz stations.

Upcoming Yuletide Concerts

Dec. 4 – 54 Below- New York, NY

Dec. 5 – Blues Alley, Washington D.C.

Dec. 8 – Hilton, Orlando Altamonte Springs, FL

Dec. 17 – Annual Fundraising Winter Concert, Miami Beach, FL

(to benefit SAVE and Miami Music Project)

